Everything in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1's Battle Pass

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1's new Battle Pass is a good one, in large part thanks to the big refresh Epic's battle royale monster got across the board. But since these updates tend to drop at the beginning of the week, most of us aren't free to hop in and check out the new stuff until after work. Lucky for me, it's my job to look at this stuff, and it's also my job to help everyone stuck somewhere else. Here's a quick look at all the new goodies you can get in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 Battle Pass, a healthy selection of skins, sprays, emotes, and more.
And for anyone that prefers the still image to a moving one, swipe through the galleries to linger on whatever you choose. Mind, emotes and music have been left out below. They don't work so well as static images. Imagine that!
