Where to find Boat Launch, Coral Cove, and Flopper Pond in Fortnite

Where is Boat Launch in Fortnite? And while we're at it, where is the Fortnite Coral Cove and Flopper Pond areas? Following the whole black hole debacle and three weeks of challenges we've had the chance to get to grips with the refreshed map for Chapter 2 and get back into the swing of things.

However, there is an issue for players that haven't memorised every inch of the new battlefield yet: Landmarks. These are points of interest dotted across the map, but they won't turn up on your minimap as your standard named area will. This week, as part of the Dockyard Deal challenges, you must find three: Fortnite's Flopper Pond, Coral Cove, and Boat Launch. Not sure where they are? Then I'm here to help you out with this guide.

Fortnite Boat Launch location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

First things first, let's start with Boat Launch. This little deck can be found just south of Dirty Docks. If you head south down the beach after arriving at this named area to the map's east coast, you should see a little crane with a motorboat attached, ready and waiting to hit the waves.

Fortnite Coral Cove location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

On to the second spot on this sightseeing tour of Fortnite is Coral Cove. This delightfully calm little spot is tucked away in the tropical archipelago that makes up the northwest of the map. The place you're looking for is the island to the far west (the one with a few more little patches of land on its northern end). Once you're dropping over it, head to its eastern side where you should see some charming little huts made of sea shells.

Fortnite Flopper Pond location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite's Flopper Pond can be found just northeast of the beautifully bucolic Holly Hedges named area. It's not a large body of water by any stretch, but if you land at Holly Hedges and trek in the right direction, look out for a smattering of trees and bushes, plus a wooden house with a dock.

And that's your lot, that's where to find Coral Cove, Boat Launch, and Flopper Pond in Fortnite. That's not all from me, however, I've also got some assistance for you when it comes to the Fortnite letter T location for your Alter Ego challenges, and where to find Fortnite flaming rings through which you must jump with a motorboat.