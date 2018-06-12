FMdB mobile app brings Football Manager's database to your pocket

Sports Interactive and Sega have launched FMdB Football Scout, a mobile app that brings Football Manager's exhaustive database to phones and tablets.

Billed as the "definitive football companion app", FMdB lets you browse the footie management sim's 500,000+ player database, and lets you examine stats such as age, position, preferred foot and players' strongest roles within their team.

The app also identifies each player's current out-of-100 rating, and their potential ability down the line. Likewise, contract details showcase estimated wages, and when said player signed and might leave their respective club. Here's how Celtic's ever-improving 21-year-old left back Kieran Tierney shapes up:

All of this is free, but an in-app subscription service—£0.99 per month, £1.99 per three months, and £4.99 per 12 months all follow a seven-day free trial—offers extra information on player attributes and history minus ads.

"Discover the next wonderkid before he's a household name and scout the players that your team should be signing," reads FMdB's App Store blurb—which is something we may keep in mind when next updating our list of the 50 best Football Manager 2018 wonderkids. I reckon I'll use the app during the World Cup, with the hope of snagging a few incoming stars in-game thereafter.

The FMdB Football Scout app is available for iOS devices, and will feature on Android soon.