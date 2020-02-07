Fix a room, or ruin it, in charming freebie Trust Me, I Got This!

(Image credit: Circus Atos)

The funniest thing about this amusing, sweet, and handsome little browser game is the admission that it's "based on real-life events". I can picture the scene (mainly because I've just played it): a handyperson is asked to fix up a room full of damaged objects. But everything, oh god everything, just goes wrong.

I won't spoil the specifics, but as you attend to the TV, and the blind, even as you install a simple picture hook, the fates conspire to punish your efforts, one way or the other. As it all goes wrong, the character expresses their frustration vocally. And frustration—when you're not the one frustrated—can be very funny.

Five minutes. I'm sure you have five minutes to spare. And if you put them to use in Trust Me, I Got This!, if you offer to fix this busted room, then trust me, you'll be rewarded for your efforts.

