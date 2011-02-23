First in-game footage of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim will go live tomorrow

A clock has appeared on Bethesda's site, counting down ominously to the launch of the official Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim site in 22 hours and counting. The countdown page promises that tomorrow's launch will give us the first in-game footage of Skyrim.

There's a desktop wallpaper available to download too, if you like the idea of a menacing man glaring at you from the peak of a dark mountain every time you turn your PC on. You'll find plenty more on Skyrim in our preview feature in the latest issue of PC Gamer UK .