First FIFA Manager 11 screens

EA are still having a pop at the Football Management market - despite the dominance of Sega's Football Manager. They've revealed the first screens for Football Manager 11, alongside details of new and returning features. The focus seems to be, according to their press release, "lowering the barrier of entry for first time players," while "making the game the most authentic of the series to date." Presumably that authenticity means you'll be able to take your team on a fun jaunt to South Africa, demoralise them by forcing them to play in a system they don't care for, get stroppy and blame your losses on the players "being tired," before finally returning to a multi-million pound extended pay deal. Not that we're bitter. The screens are below.