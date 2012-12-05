First batch of new PlanetSide 2 weapons on the market tomorrow

PlanetSide 2 already has enough purchasable gear to run you over $300 per faction. But those of you who just can't get enough guns, or haven't really found one that suits your trigger finger yet, you're in luck. SOE president John Smedley has revealed on his Twitter account that we'll be seeing some shiny, new military hardware go on sale tomorrow.

This week's releases will focus on new sniper rifles and carbines, the latter being a category I'm still trying to find a Goldie-Locksian "just right" weapon in. Next week, we can expect some new anti-vehicle and anti-air options. Which weapon classes do you think need some developer love?

(Via PCGamesN )