Firefall trailer battles titans, takes to the skies

Firefall looks more exciting every time a new video is released. The latest trailer on IGN shows how players' gargantuan jetpacks can spawn glowing wings of energy that let them soar over the MMO's vast redstone landscapes. It's easy to forget Firefall will be free to play when you watch a team launch themselves off a cliff and dive bomb a battlefield. Find out more about Firefall in our preview .

The devs have also recorded a new diary on Firefall's sound design. Many of the sounds they create have unusual origins. Check out the video below for footage of a man breaking a hammer over a pumpkin.