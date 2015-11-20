Find Fallout 4's collectibles easily with this handy hi-res map

The world of Fallout 4 is a big place. To get around in it efficiently, you're going to need a map. A big one. Luckily for you, Reddit user koolkyle802 has you, and the Wasteland, completely covered.

The map comes in two flavors, one with just geographical locations marked, and the other with the locations of bobbleheads, magazines, holotapes, and other special items. At 4158x4155 each, they're big, but also superbly detailed, and while I can't guarantee that they are 100 percent complete and accurate, there sure looks to be more than enough info on them to keep you moving in the right direction. And if you're not yet sufficiently geared up to laugh in the face of Deathclaws, the whole thing is also color-coded to help you avoid the region's rougher neighborhoods.

It probably goes without saying, but if exploration is more your bag than charging straight into the jaws of victory, you'll probably want to avoid these maps, or at least not look at them too closely. On the other hand, if you've been poking around for 200 hours and still haven't found the Alien Blaster, I don't think anyone will judge you too harshly if you pull over for a minute and get some directions.

The original Dropbox link to the maps is getting hammered pretty hard at the moment, so if you find yourself facing a "too much traffic" error, snag it from the mirror here.

Thanks, GamesRadar.