Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood trailer reveals theme song and new in-game action

A new video for Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood has revealed the game's theme song, "Revolutions," composed by Nobuo Uematsu and performed by Susan Calloway. It is, in essence, an anime music video (and a very nice one), but for dedicated players, there's quite a bit of potentially meaningful things to see—and possibly some spoilers, too.

As noted by Siliconera, the video doesn't contain any in-game dialog, so you're not going to be hit with any "I am your father"-type revelations. But there may still be things you don't want to see, like Angry Santa Claus setting up for a fight with the kids, for instance, or the showdown between Daenerys Targaryen and Immortan Joe. (As you can probably tell, I am not a "dedicated player.")

Somewhat more seriously, the music may have a pleasingly familiar ring to it: Calloway performed the theme songs for the initial Final Fantasy XIV release and the 2013 Realm Reborn expansion, while Uematsu has been composing music for the series since the original game in the series came out in 1987.

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood is slated to go live on June 20. More information about the game can be found at finalfantasyxiv.com, and if you missed it the first time around, you might also want to have a look at the benchmark trailer, which showcases some of the locations on the new continent Othard as well as the Red Mage and the Samurai. And finally, we've got a breakdown of everything we know about Stormblood, including information on classes, swimming and dive, a new raid, and changes to combat and inventory, right here.

