Final Fantasy XIV has 5 million registered accounts

Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn now has five million registered accounts, publisher Square Enix announced at the weekend. The news comes only weeks after the release of the MMO's first major expansion, Heavensward, which PC Gamer's Daniella Lucas called a "hugely enjoyable addition to the world of Eorzea".

Five million registered accounts sounds like an impressive figure – and it is – but crucially, registered accounts does not mean 'active subscribers'. If it did then Final Fantasy XIV might be threatening to dethrone World of Warcraft as the most popular MMO in the world, since Blizzard's effort only boasted 5.6 million subscribers as of early August. Square Enix hasn't announced how many active subscribers the game has, and chances are it won't.

Still, it's a very positive time to be playing FFXIV. If you need incentive, check out our recent virtual tour of Eorzea.