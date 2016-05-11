Final Fantasy X / X-2 Remastered graphics options revealed

Final Fantasy X / X-2 Remastered releases for PC on Friday, and many – including myself – are champing at the bit to play it. There are reservations, though: Square Enix's PC ports don't have an immaculate track record, and more generally speaking, JRPGs tend to come with very few graphics options when they hit PC.

That doesn't appear to be the case with the X / X-2 remaster, though: during a livestream earlier today, three reps from Square Enix spent as many hours bantering over footage of the game. During that stream they happened to scroll through the graphics menu, revealing the following options (via Reddit):

Resolution

Screen Mode

Brightness

Vsync

Texture Quality

Anisotropic Filtering

Shadows

Anti-Aliasing

Color Correction

Post-Filter AA

Unsharp Mask

Ambient Occlusion

Meanwhile, the following cheats and tweaks will also be available, again, via Reddit:

Increase or decrease encounter rate

Double and quadruple gameplay speed

Auto-battle handled by AI

No HUD

Max out consumables

Max Gil

Unlock skills

Conspicuously absent is a framerate toggle: the stream footage appears to be at 30fps, and the most recent PS4 port of X / X-2 was capped at 30fps too. Since the game logic is tied to frame rate, that's unlikely to change, but who knows what modders have up their sleeves.