Final Fantasy III hits Steam on May 28

What comes after Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VIII? Final Fantasy III, of course! At least that's the order in which Square Enix's classic RPGs have arrived on Steam, in keeping with the colourful logic of the games themselves. According to Square Enix the Steam edition will release May 28 and boasts “improved 3D visuals and story sequences”, as well as Steam Trading Card implementation.

The new edition will also introduce “quicker browsing through the monster bestiary” and new designs for the game's Job Mastery Cards. It's probably also worth noting that this doesn't resemble the original 2D Nintendo edition of Final Fantasy III, but is instead a thoroughly redesigned 3D version originally released on the Nintendo DS in 2008.

If previous reports are anything to go by, Square Enix has big plans for Final Fantasy on PC . Producer Yoshinori Kitase said the time is right to finally bring the series back catalogue to Steam.

"There are lots of regions and countries where PC is very strong." Kitase said. "So in terms of our hope of being able to deliver our games to every single country in the world and to as many gamers as possible, yes, we would definitely be interested in pursuing that route in the future...It's an early stage for us. We haven't got an awful lot of experience in this field. So when we have more know-how and experience in this market we would be very interested."

If Final Fantasy III seems a bit primitive to you, best check out Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn , a reboot of the studio's notoriously lacklustre MMO installment. It's quite nifty.

