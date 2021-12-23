If you're looking for the best FF7R weapons and how to get them, you're in the right place. Now the remake of the classic PlayStation-era RPG has finally arrived on PC, almost two years after it was first released on PS4, it's essential you know which weapons you should be wielding.
If you played the original, you're in for a surprise—the combat has had a complete rework. Materia still exists, but instead of being the turn-based system you may be expecting, it's similar to the combat found in the more recent Final Fantasy 15. With that in mind, here are the best weapons in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, as well as where to find them.
Best weapons
The best weapons in Final Fantasy 7 Remake
Cloud: Hardedge
This is the best weapon for Cloud if you want to concentrate on dealing a lot of damage, as the Infinity's End ability is one of his most powerful attacks. The drawback to this is losing magic power and defensive bonuses you might gain from other choices.
Tifa: Purple Pain
The best weapon choice for Tifa is going to come down to the role you want her to play. Purple Pain balances her stats, allowing her to deal damage and use magic equally well. The True Strike ability also boosts an enemy's stagger percentage, so learning this skill is very handy. Alternatively, if you're after pure damage, go with Metal Knuckles. For magic, choose Mythril Claws.
Barret: Big Bertha
With the highest attack power of all his weapons, Big Bertha is the best option for Barret. It also has good magic damage, so you won't lose out if you want him to throw out the occasional spell. The Maximum Fury ability is a powerful ranged attack which can be super handy in many situations.
Aerith: Mythril Rod
As the main magic dealer of the party, it makes sense to equip Aerith with her most powerful magical weapon. Its high magic stat ensures she's dishing out good healing and magic-based damage. And the Ray of Judgement ability helps stagger enemies so they can be taken down quickly.
Yuffie: 4-Point Shuriken
Yuffie only has three weapons from which to choose. The 4-Point Shuriken doesn't have the highest attack power—that honour belongs to the Steel Reaper—but she loses a considerable chunk of health if you opt for the stronger weapon.
Sonon: Indurate Staff
You can't control Sonon like you can the other characters, but Sonon's weapon is still important for synergising with Yuffie. The Indurate Staff has high attack power and so can deal out considerable damage.
All weapon locations
All Final Fantasy 7 Remake weapon locations
Cloud
Buster Sword
Ability: Focused Thrust
Location: Starting weapon (automatically acquired).
Iron Blade
Ability: Triple Slash
Location: Rewarded as part of the story during Chapter 3.
Nail Bat
Ability: Disorder
Location: Reward for finishing the 'Kids on Patrol' sidequest in the Sector 5 Slums in Chapter 8.
Hardedge
Ability: Infinity's End
Location: Buy from the Wall Market weapon shop in Chapter 9.
Mythril Saber
Ability: Blade Burst
Location: Buy from the Wall Market weapon shop in Chapter 14.
Twin Stinger
Ability: Counterstance
Location: The chest containing this weapon is easy to spot in The Drum Level 3 area during Chapter 17.
Tifa
Leather Gloves
Ability: Divekick
Location: Starting weapon (automatically acquired).
Metal Knuckles
Ability: Overpower
Location: Rewarded as part of the story during Chapter 5.
Sonic Strikers
Ability: Focused Strike
Location: Mako Reactor 5 - B5. This is inside a purple chest during the 'Sentenced to Death' objective.
Feathered Gloves
Ability: Starshower
Location: Found in Chapter 10 after draining the aqueduct. It's in a chest in the Aqueduct 1 area.
Mythril Claws
Ability: Chi Trap
Location: Rewarded for beating the Failed Experiment boss in Chapter 13. It's part of the story so can't be missed.
Purple Pain
Ability: True Strike
Location: In Chapter 16 when Tifa is separated from the others, don't climb back up the ladder when she falls. First, use the monkey bars to reach the chest that contains this weapon.
Barret
Gattling Gun
Ability: Focused Shot
Location: Starting weapon (automatically acquired).
Light Machine Gun
Ability: Lifesaver
Location: Rewarded as part of the story during Chapter 6.
Big Bertha
Ability: Maximum Fury
Location: Buy this from the Weapon Shop in Evergreen Park in Chapter 13.
Wrecking Ball
Ability: Smackdown
Location: This is a reward for completing the Subterranean Menace sidequest in Chapter 14.
Steel Pincers
Ability: Charging Uppercut
Location: Buy from the Moogle Merchant in the Sector 5 Slums.
EKG Cannon
Ability: Point Blank
Location: Once you've spoken to the mayor in Chapter 16, speak to Hart and pay him 10,000 gil to get this weapon.
Aerith
Guard Stick
Ability: Arcane Wind
Location: Starting weapon (automatically acquired).
Silver Staff
Ability: Sorcerous Storm
Location: Bought from the Moogle Merchant in the Sector 5 Slums in Chapter 8.
Arcane Scepter
Ability: Fleeting Familiar
Location: Complete the 'Dynamite Body' or 'Shears' Counterattack' sidequests in Chapter 9.
Mythril Rod
Ability: Ray of Judgement
Location: Found in Chapter 11 in the Switchyard 2 Section C area. Go through an old train car instead of up the ladder to get to it.
Bladed Staff
Ability: Lustrous Shield
Location: Steal this from the Eligor boss in Chapter 11. You'll need Steal materia equipped to do so.
Reinforced Staff
Ability: ATB Ward
Location: Found in a chest at the beginning of Chapter 17.
Yuffie
4-Point Shuriken
Ability: Elemental Ninjutsu
Location: Starting weapon (automatically acquired).
Boomerang
Ability: Brumal Form
Location: This is found during Chapter 1 in Avalanche's Base inside the Base Interior. It's downstairs inside a chest.
Steel Reaper
Ability: Banishment
Location: This is found in Ward 1 in Chapter 1. The story takes you here and the chest is easy to spot.
Sonon
Marshalist's Staff
Ability: Swirling Storm
Location: Starting weapon (automatically acquired).
Indurate Staff
Ability: Fighting Spirit
Location: It's in a chest in the Shipping Facility area. You go here as part of the story in Chapter 1.
Djinn Staff
Ability: Incite
Location: This is found in a chest in the Maintenance Facilities in Chapter 2, after you beat the Armored Magitrooper.