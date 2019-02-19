Final Fantasy 15's final DLC, Episode Ardyn, has a release date

Episode Ardyn, the last of the Final Fantasy 15 DLC packs, is out on March 26, Square Enix has confirmed with the longest trailer of all time. Well, technically, it's not a trailer, more an animated prologue attached to a trailer, but it still takes a while to get to the bloody point. Scroll ahead to the 13:40 mark if you just want to see the in-game action. You get to play as Ifrit in Episode Ardyn, and it's nice to see this fiery summon making an appearance outside the game's brief finale.

This DLC, set before the events of the main story in FF15, is going to be the game's last expansion. Fans might remember that around the time director Hajime Tabata left Square Enix, three further DLC packs were mothballed, so that the team at developer Luminous Productions could instead focus on their next 'AAA title'. I'd love to see what was left on the cutting room floor.

This, then, is the last gasp of a game that originally released in late 2016. Considering we're now in 2019, that's not a bad run for a singleplayer RPG. There's no mention of price, but the previous episodes cost $5 each on consoles.