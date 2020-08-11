Final Fantasy 14's hugely expanded free trial is now live along with major patch

Final Fantasy 14's hugely expanded free trial is available from today, and if you've not heard about it already, you might need to sit down and tighten your grip on your monocle. The trial has been expanded to include all content from the base game and its first expansion Heavensward, while its level cap has been done away with (you can now advance to level 60 as normal). There's no time limit, no subscription needed, and all of the content from A Realm Reborn and Heavensward is included, although you will need to stump up for a subscription if you want to access certain social features, or play the rest of the expansions.

The reworked free trial is accompanied today by patch 5.3, detailed by Square Enix here. Reflections in Crystal's biggest changes are to do with the main quest from the base game, which has been reworked to lessen the grind; more bloated quests being trimmed or removed so they take up less of your time. "Significant adjustments" have been made to the quest rewards from the main and side quests in A Realm Reborn as well.

The patch also concludes the storyline of the Shadowbringers expansion, and includes the second chapter of the YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse story, created by Nier: Automata's Yosuke Saito and Yoko Taro. On top of that, there's a frankly enormous list of changes and fixes to the game—one of the more notable being that you can now fly mounts over certain areas from A Realm Reborn.

Patch 5.3, AKA Reflections in Crystal, is live in Final Fantasy 14 now. There's a new trailer to ring in the changes, which you'll find above.