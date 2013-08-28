Final Fantasy 14 digital sales halted due to server queues

Final Fantasy XIV has become a victim of its own success. Before the recent relaunch, I'd rank that high among the list of sentences I never thought I'd type. But now, a day after the release of the A Realm Reborn overhaul, Square Enix have stopped digital sales of the game in order to lighten the overload currently being experienced throughout its servers.

"Due to the overwhelmingly positive response to Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn, we are currently experiencing extremely long wait times for users to be able to log in and play," announces the Square Enix Facebook page . "As a temporary measure, we will halt sales of Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn's digital download products so we can accommodate all of those wishing to play."

Square Enix say they are in the process of expanding server capacity, and should be ready to start waving new players inside "in the coming days".

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this causes," the statement ends.

