FIFA 17 won’t include Iceland after cash dispute with EA

The Iceland international football team stormed the European Championships this summer—reaching the quarterfinals of the tournament and brushing England aside en route—however won’t feature in this year’s iteration of FIFA.

It seems a disagreement over money between the country’s football association (KSI) and EA has ruled the nation responsible for the phenomenal Viking Thunder-Clap out of FIFA 17. According to the BBC, the KSI says EA’s offer of $15,000 (around £11,501) for Iceland’s inclusion—which covers the use of image rights, likeness and trademarks—was “below their expectations.”

A counter offer was made, reports the BBC, however this was in turn rejected by EA. "They are the ones buying these rights and they almost want it for free," KSI president Geir Thorsteinsson told the broadcaster. "The performance at the Euros show that we are quite a good team and many would like to play with our team. It's sad for the players - but the criticism should be towards EA Sports.

"I really feel if we are giving away rights, or offering rights, it has to be proper negotiations and fair fees. I didn't feel that this was done in a fair and open manner."

Iceland haven’t featured in previous FIFA instalments before now. We’ve reached out to EA for comment.