Farming Simulator is wildly popular, in case you'd forgotten

With Farming Simulator 22 out of the gates this past week, now's as good a time as ever to remind you that it's a wildly popular game series with a huge player count. Its average players have grown steadily since launch, and peak concurrent player counts have averaged over 90,000 people. It's the kind of good stats tracking we at PC Gamer thank SteamDB daily for.

Farming Simulator had a higher peak concurrent player count than Battlefield 2042 on Steam, and while Battlefield's average player count has declined steadily, Farming Simulator's has grown. That's definitely two very different player bases, but it's worth pointing out as a comparison of popularity. Today, November 28th, FS22 has broken an average player count of 60,000 on Steam, comparable to games like Grand Theft Auto V and Football Manager 2022.

The Farming Simulator series, made by Giants Software, is now on its eighth main-series game with FS22. Farming Simulator 19, the last entry, has sold well over two million copies.

You can buy Farming Simulator 22 on all manner of platforms, like Steam and Epic and directly from the publisher.