How to give yourself unlimited money in Farming Simulator 22

There's a Farming Simulator 22 money cheat that can instantly give you millions to go wild with. In fact, there are two different methods, it just depends on your preference. I'll cover both ways below.

All three difficulty levels in Farming Simulator 22 start you out with a fair amount of money, but considering the price of land, equipment, and livestock, it won't last you very long. And you may simply want to play the game and buy all the coolest Farming Simulator 22 equipment without ever worrying about your bank balance. Heck, you may want to challenge yourself by actually lowering the amount of money you begin with, or just start with a custom amount of your choice.

Whatever the reason, here are two different ways to use the Farming Simulator 22 money cheat:

Farming Simulator 22 money cheat: Editing a file

For method one, you'll first need an active save file, so if you haven't started a game yet, do so and then save it once. Then navigate to:

C:\Users\*User Name*\Documents\My Games\FarmingSimulator2022

In that folder you'll see numbered folders for your saves, like savegame1, savegame2, etc. Whichever slot you saved your game in, open that folder. Inside, look for a file named farms.xml and open it with a text editor like Notepad.

At the top of the file, look for the word "money" (or do a text search). The line will look something like this:

<farms>

<farm farmId="1" name="My farm" color="1" loan="0.000000" money="996405.125000" loanAnnualInterestRate="200.000000">

Just change the number following money= to whatever amount you want. Then save the file, launch the game, and that saved game will have the amount of money you entered. Easy!

Farming Simulator 22 money cheat: Using console commands (Steam version)

There's another method a little more complicated but it'll allow you to add (or even remove) money while you're in the game using the command console.

First, you'll need to edit a file. Head to:

C:\Users\*User Name*\Documents\My Games\FarmingSimulator2022

Inside, look for a file named game.xml, and open it with a text editor like Notepad. Near the bottom change the following from:

<development>

<controls>false</controls>

To this:

<development>

<controls>true</controls>

Then save the file.

Next, find the game in your Steam library. Right click it, and in the drop down choose Properties. Under General, at the very bottom, you'll see a field labeled Launch Options. In that field, type:

-cheats

(Image credit: Valve)

Close the window and launch the game. While you're playing, you can now view the console by tapping the ` or ~ key once, and enter a command by tapping it a second time. (Tapping a third time will close it.)

To use the money cheat, type: gsMoneyAdd [Amount]. You won't actually use brackets for the amount. So, you give yourself $100,000, you'd type:

gsMoneyAdd 100000

You'll instantly see that amount added to your bank account in the top right corner of the screen.

(Image credit: Giants Software)

Note: A side effect of playing with cheats enabled means that while sprinting, your farmer will move much faster than usual. Walking speed is the same, but sprinting is heavily increased. If this bothers you, you can remove the -cheats command from Steam's Launch Options and restart.