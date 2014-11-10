Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon won't be getting a follow-up

Few game announcements are met with unanimous enthusiasm. There's always one or two voices waiting in the wing, ready to impart their sceptical wisdom with phrases like 'this looks dumb' or 'Ubisoft gtfo'. That didn't seem to be the case with Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, which managed to weave an otherwise sober first-person shooter world with the chrome hued weirdness of 1980s sci-fi action films. It was genuinely exciting. Many have hoped that the 2012 digital spin-off would spawn a sequel or even a fully-fledged installment, but according to Far Cry 4 creative director that isn't going to happen.

Speaking on the IGN Pubcast Happy Hour podcast, Alex Hutchinson responded to queries regarding a follow up. His answer was unusually blunt. "The cool thing about Blood Dragon was that it was a surprise," he said. "It was a great use of the Far Cry 3 base, and had an awesome soundtrack."

"So the answer is no, you won't be getting another one of those. Hopefully we can come up with something that surprises you as much as the original Blood Dragon. And if we did make one, I'd probably get told on Twitter 'are we going to get a Blood Dragon every year? You're just in a factory churning things out'."

Far Cry 4 releases next week, so you'd best check if your system can run it. Here are my impressions from a recent preview event.

