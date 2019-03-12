Fallout 76 Wild Appalachia update has been delayed

The first update in Fallout 76's new season, Wild Appalachia, was due out today, but if you were planning a trip back to West Virginia to check out the changes, you'll need to reschedule. The update has been pushed back, but thankfully only by a single day.

Bethesda announced the delay on Twitter, explaining that a wee bit more time was needed to get the brewing and distilling update ready. You'll have to wait until tomorrow, March 13, to get your hands on the new crafting features and quest.

We are moving the release of Wild Appalachia back one day on all platforms. We just need a little more time to brew. Experience the new quest, crafting station & much more starting now on March 13. pic.twitter.com/xFaJ8ncvM7March 11, 2019

The brewing and distilling update will let you mess around with a new workbench that you'll receive during the Wasted on Nukashine quest, or at least the ability to build one yourself. With it, you'll be able to create and quench your thirst with a range of boozy beverages, each giving you a buff and a drawback.

Energy and heavy weapons will also be getting some attention in the form of some adjustments. They'll be more durable and do more damage. Other weapon changes are coming, too, including weight changes, though that won't be happening in this patch.

More updates are due out across the coming months, including a special seasonal event, the addition of a PvP survival mode, an in-game camera, customisable backpacks and a legendary vendor.

Check out the patch highlights here.