Fallout 76 'Country Roads' cover for charity is now on iTunes

It's July 4, the American Independence Day, and thus the perfect day to release the Fallout 76-ized cover of Country Roads, the John Denver hit that was used to introduce Bethesda's latest post-nuclear adventure to the world. The track is available now on iTunes for $1, and all proceeds raised will be donated to Habitat for Humanity.

The track is credited on iTunes to Copilot Music and Sound, a company founded in 2008 to create musical content for advertising, games, and other media. They're not exactly the Rolling Stones but you've almost certainly heard some of their past work: Copilot created the Blitzmensch song, the Fallout 4: Nuka-World theme, the Drunken Whaler song from Dishonored, and various other tracks from the Wolfenstein, Dishonored, and Doom games.

Habitat for Humanity is probably a little more well known: It's an NGO dedicated to building "decent, affordable housing" around the world, which seems like a pretty good cause to support. Bethesda committed to a minimum $100,000 donation to the organization.

Fallout 76 is slated to come out on November 76. Aside from the classy theme song, it will also have fast travel, private servers, and nuclear weapons. Here's everything else we know about it so far.