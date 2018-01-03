Fallout 4: New Vegas mod teases Goodsprings, destruction physics, karma system

The Fallout 4: New Vegas mod project was announced in August last year, and firmly grabbed my attention last month with these dynamic weather screens. Now, the mod has a new trailer that teases its perk system, a shotgun showdown in Goodsprings, and the return of NV's be-nice-or-be-shunned karma system. The Mojave Wasteland never looked so good.

As you'll see below, the player starts out on the peripheral of the mod's reimagining of opening town Goodsprings, before tinkering with Radio New Vegas via their Pip-Boy, assuming perks as per the original game, and ultimately gunning down what appears to be an innocent civilian. Cue some serious shunning.

Fallout 4: New Vegas is clearly an ambitious undertaking, but it's one I'm already very much looking forward to. As we reported last month, its creators aren't tying themselves down to a hard release date/window just yet and are always on the lookout for new recruits.

When it's done, Fallout 4: New Vegas aims to recreate everything from Obsidian's 2010 Mojave Wasteland—including all of the game's original quests and story, "with additional gameplay elements and systems from the new and improved engine."

Incidentally, Fallout 4: New Vegas ranked second place in ModDB's Best Upcoming Mods awards.