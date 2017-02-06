Fallout 4 high-resolution texture pack is now live

The Fallout 4 high-resolution texture pack that was announced last week, which will bring "ultra-deluxe detail" to the post-nuclear wasteland for those who can handle it, is now live (and free) on Steam.

"Experience the wasteland like you’ve never seen it before with the Fallout 4 High-Resolution Texture Pack!" the Steam description exclaims. "From the blasted buildings of Lexington to the shores of Boston Harbor and beyond, every location is enhanced with ultra-deluxe detail."

It's only been out for a short while, but so far the response appears mixed. Early reaction on the Fallout 4 subreddit seems iffy, but the user reviews on Steam are "mostly positive." Performance is the predictable sticking point: Don't forget that the minimum (minimum!) on Steam are an Intel Core i7-5820K, a GTX-1080, 8GB RAM, and 58GB of drive space on top of what Fallout 4 is already eating up. That's way over and above what you need to run the game itself.

Redditor Treyman1115 posted some screens of the high-resolution pack in action on Imgur. They look nice—but do they look 58GB worth of nice? That may be a matter of some debate.