F1 2015 system requirements announced

Codemasters' new racing game F1 2015 will be out on July 10 (July 21 at retail in North America, actually), which makes this a fine time to figure out what you'll need to run it. And by "figure out," I mean, "Let's go have a look at Steam."

First up, the minimum:

OS: Windows 7 64 bit or Windows 8 64 bit

Intel Core 2 Quad @ 3.0GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 @ 3.2GHz Memory: 4 GB RAM

Intel 4th Gen Iris Graphics or AMD HD5770 or NVIDIA GTS450 DirectX: Version 11

Broadband Internet connection Hard Drive: 20 GB available space

And then, the recommended spec, which is where you really want to be:

OS: Windows 7 64 bit or Windows 8 64 bit

Intel Core i7 4770 or AMD FX 9370 Memory: 8 GB RAM

Intel 5th Gen Iris Pro or AMD R9 290 or Nvidia GTX970 DirectX: Version 11

Broadband Internet connection Hard Drive: 20 GB available space

The vast gulf between the minimum and recommended specifications is a little unusual, but the low-end of the scale means that just about anyone should be able to play it. And you may well want to: We haven't laid hands on it yet, but F1 2015 looks a lot more promising than last year's decidedly dull release.