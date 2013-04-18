Eyes is the latest Slender-esque horror game I'm too terrified to play

Of all the Slender-inspired horror games I've played while hiding from the surprisingly well-dressed giganto-armed monster man, Eyes is probably the best. Rather than picking up randomly distributed notes you're snaffling bags of money - you know, those big bags of money everybody leaves lying around. Replacing Slender's Copse of Evil is a House of Evil, but it's no less frightening for it, thanks to effective sound design and a howling wind that does a lot to establish an unsettling atmosphere. Last but not least, in place of Slender's Slender Man is a big floating ghost head, and everybody knows those guys are just the worst . You can play Eyes - The Horror game in both browser and downloadable form, but you should probably play it either way.

As IndieGames note, Eyes borrows a few tricks from brown-trousers manufacturer Amnesia too, in particular your ability to hide from the bodiless ghost-hair creature, and live to fight another day. Or another few minutes at least. You can also interact with eye-shaped sigils to be afforded a brief glimpse into the spirit world, and see through hair-ghost-lady's eyes for a few vital seconds. This lets you work out where not to go - though the presence of psychokinetically rattling cupboards is also something of a clue.

Can you thieve all the cash before you're murdered by a vengeful ex-Head and Shoulders model? Well, it can't hurt to have a go .