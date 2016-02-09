Experience the Eastern European thrill of Jalopy at the PC Gamer Weekender

Who'd have thought that Eastern Europe would be enjoying a videogame vogue that doesn't involve Chernobyl? We've Papers, Please to thank for that, I'll wager. Jalopy has sets its sights on grander things than an immigration booth in Arstotzka, however, as it takes you on a road trip through a procedurally generated Eastern Europe following the fall of the Berlin Wall and the rise of capitalism. You'll get to take the wheel of a rusted feat of German engineering at our very own PC Gamer Weekender before it ever gets to Steam.

You'll need to keep your tin can of a Laika 601 running as you trundle the countryside, be that through scavenging scrap, trading like an honest schmuck or smuggling goods past border guards. It's like Oregon Trail with carburettors. Ah, capitalism!

