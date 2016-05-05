Evolve dev Turtle Rock hires for new project

Turtle Rock is hiring for "an unannounced, cutting edge game". The Evolve and Left 4 Dead developer has been quiet since Evolve's playerbase slipped into the abyss, but there's development pedigree within those walls, now stirring to life.

Unless you're interested in the specifics of a Turtle Rock animation programmer's skillset, the listing gives nothing away. There will be combat! And cinematics too! Truly we're living in the future.

After Evolve's post-release flop, I'll be curious to see if Turtle Rock plays safer that it has been prone to.