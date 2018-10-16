EVGA's GTX 1070 DT is just $290 right now

Earlier today, EVGA put its GTX 1070 GAMING card on sale for $359.99. That was already less expensive than nearly every other GTX 1070 card on the market, but if you don't care about overclocking, here's an even cheaper option. The EVGA GTX 1070 DT graphics card is now just $289.99—around $100 less than other models on Newegg.

What's the catch, you may ask? This is a 'DT' model, which means its a binned card that isn't guaranteed to overclock higher than a Founders Edition card. If you're happy with the stock speed of 1506 MHz (and a boost clock of 1683 MHz), you can save a good amount of money by going with a DT card.

You can buy the EVGA GTX 1070 DT from the link below.

EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 FTW DT | $289.99 ($240 off)

