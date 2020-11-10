Every animal I've seen in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, rated

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's open world is one of the most alive I've explored in a while. Everywhere you look there's some kind of wildlife running or snuffling around, from tiny rodents to hulking predators. And every time I see one, I can't help but activate photo mode and take a screenshot. Here's every creature I've encountered so far, scored out of ten, because why not.

Red fox

Look at this majestic beast. Just a really good fox. 10/10

Puffin

First time I've seen a puffin in a videogame, and it's a good one. 10/10

Grey squirrel

A marvellous leap. Such grace. This is a very decent squirrel. 8/10

Whale

Go sailing in Norway and you'll witness this incredible sight. 10/10

Polar bear

Suitably intimidating when it attacks, but looks a bit cartoonish. 7/10

Raven

A high quality raven. Makes sense: Eivor belongs to the Raven Clan. 9/10

Wolf

He looks friendly, but he's actually trying to violently kill me. 9/10

Starfish

A detailed starfish, considering most won't even look at it. 7/10

Deer

This deer has seen some shit. Cool antlers. 7/10

Arctic fox

Okay, but fails to capture the sheer fluffiness of a real arctic fox. 6/10

Cow

A completely average cow. 5/10

Red squirrel

I've been all over Britain and I've never seen one of these IRL. 8/10

Seal

Possibly my favourite animal in Valhalla. Such a friendly face. 10/10

Hare

Not the best hare, but you're never supposed to see them this close. 6/10

Fish

I think this is a pollock, but I'm not sure. Either way, an okay fish. 6/10

Horse

Red Dead Redemption 2 has set the bar for horses incredibly high. 5/10

Pig

A nicely textured pig, if a little clean. Needs more filth. 6/10

Heron

This heron's a bit low-res, honestly. Otherwise, quite good. 5/10

Sheep

This sheep knows parkour. Incredible scenes. 10/10

Reindeer

I like this reindeer's shiny nose. Antlers, very strong. 9/10

Gull

Goofy-looking gull. But, again, never meant to be seen this close. 4/10