EVE Online top player was US official killed in Libya

Rest in peace Sean Smith, known to EVE players as Vile Rat, a senior figure who held many of the strings that made the game's universe dance. Smith, a US state department official, was killed yesterday during an attack on the US consulate in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi.

The BBC say it's believed the consulate was stormed in retaliation to a US-produced film considered insulting to the Prophet Muhammad.

Smith had been a long-time player of EVE, a senior figure in Something Awful's notorious Goonfleet and an on-and-off member of the game's player-elected Council. Fellow EVE godfather, The Mittani, paid tribute to his friend in a moving blog post which sheds light on just how important Smith had been to the EVE community.

"Sean was a great guy," writes The Mittani, "and he was a goddamned master at this game we all play, even though a lot of people may not realize how significant an influence he had. It seems kind of trivial to praise a husband, father, and overall badass for his skills in an internet spaceship game but that's how most of us know him, so there you go."

Our heartfelt condolences go out to Smith's family, and all those who flew with him. The universe won't be the same.