Popular

Eve Online: Inferno update is out today

By

Eve Online Inferno

In case you couldn't tell from the gratuitous, missile-tastic ad banners all over the place (unless you're running adblock), Eve's next expansion is called INFERNO and it will contain MISSILES that will let you SET THE UNIVERSE ON FIRE. It also comes with a bunch of less explosive but equally useful updates like a revamped war declaration system, graphical updates to many vessels, more detailed kill reports, factional warfare and a mercenary marketplace.

This is the 17th update CCP have made to Eve at no additional cost to subscribers, and it's out today. You can find a full overview on the Inferno expansion site . If you'd like to dip in and see the new updates first hand without subscribing, there's a 14 day free trial available.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments