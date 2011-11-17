EVE Online: Crucible arrives November 29. Going "back to basics" as promised

The 15th expansion to Eve Online, Crucible , will be available for download on November 29.
This update is focused on bringing EVE "back to basics" and improving graphics, interface and mechanics. The expansion's targeted focus on improvement, not innovation makes sense; earlier in the year, CCP's CEO offered a sincere apology to the community for "losing sight of the simple things." Now, those simple things are CCP's primary target.
Click through for the first list of tweaks. CCP have promised to send us more details next week.
- Four fan-designed battlecruisers built to deliver swift and effective destruction to the opposition
- Over a dozen stunningly remade nebulae, changing the look and feel of EVE's universe completely
- Other fan-favorite graphical improvements such as engine trails, warp tunnels and shadows
- Time dilation in fleet flights -- adjusting time itself to keep fairness alive when hundreds of players face off against each other
- 3 new factional captain's quarters with unique, artistic looks
- A significant ship rebalancing effort, to bring greater diversity and balance to large and small scale conflicts
- A lot of small changes -- from fonts to UI to Doomsday devices to PvE tweaks