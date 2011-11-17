EVE Online: Crucible arrives November 29. Going "back to basics" as promised

The 15th expansion to Eve Online, Crucible , will be available for download on November 29.

This update is focused on bringing EVE "back to basics" and improving graphics, interface and mechanics. The expansion's targeted focus on improvement, not innovation makes sense; earlier in the year, CCP's CEO offered a sincere apology to the community for "losing sight of the simple things." Now, those simple things are CCP's primary target.

