Epic's Unreal Engine 3-powered Epic Citadel tech demo running in browsers via HTML5

Well this is impressive. Not so much for demo itself but for the possibilities the technology opens up. Collaborating with Mozilla, the team at Epic have somehow managed to squeeze their Unreal Engine-powered Epic Citadel tech demo onto browsers, without relying on plugins or added components. You can check it out here - er, if you have the recent nightly build of Firefox . It's currently not working in Internet Explorer or Chrome, but hey, the road to The Future is never smooth.

The port was completed in four days, using HTML5, Javascript, WebGL, and other things that I don't quite understand. Epic Citadel was originally released on iOS back in 2010, to demonstrate the potential of the platform. You can see it in action below, or head here to try it out for yourself.