Epic's final Fortnite Season 7 teaser hints at airplanes and ice-climbing

Fortnite Season 7 starts tomorrow, which means Epic Games has one more day to squeeze in one last teaser to remind you that, yes, Fortnite Season 7 starts tomorrow. Let's have a look!

Ascend to new heights... Season 7 starts tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/tCjPRsFvJfDecember 5, 2018

Those of you who have been following along may notice a theme at play here. Not just the wintry aspect of The Lich King cosplayer, the Silver Snowboarder, and Yeti With a Shotgun; it's that they're all giants! Look at the little snowboarder in the first image, or the tiny guy in the second, or the wee airplane in today's image. Is Epic teasing the Season 7 debut of some kind of a Shrink Ray weapon? Make 'em small and stomp 'em all!

Epic rarely teases without intent though. We could see all sorts of new traversal methods arriving with Season 7. If these teasers are anything to go by, that could mean snowboards, ice-climbing, and airplanes. It's unlikely these are all dead ends.

If you're paying attention, you'll notice that the small figure in each image is actually the full-size character in the image that follows it: The palm-sized Yeti fell off the back of the snowboard that's sliding down the shoulder of the guy in the initial tease. So maybe it's not a shrink ray—maybe he's a really huge new enemy boss fight type of thing—like, bugged Protheon, Modular Mind kind of big. That'd sure be a bold new direction for Fortnite.

A frigid day dawns... 2 days to Season 7. pic.twitter.com/HDfj0G44fmDecember 4, 2018

It is, I admit, also possible that these are just frosty silhouettes of some of the new skins coming in Season 7, which we're already quite confident will be a winter-themed affair. I think my theories are good too, though. We'll get the full lowdown tomorrow, December 6, and not just on the new season: Epic is also teasing a non-Season 7 "world premiere" of some sort (and not the upcoming Creative Mode that was announced today) that will be revealed during The Game Awards.