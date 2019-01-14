Enter to win a copy of PlanetSide Arena with closed beta access

PlanetSide 2's persistent, massively-multiplayer war kicked off back in 2012, and it was brilliant—although somewhat underappreciated. That war hasn't ended, but the current trend in shooters calls for self-contained matches a la Fortnite and PUBG, and PlanetSide Arena is Daybreak's answer. The focus remains on scale: At launch, Arena will include a 150-player battle royale mode, as well as 'Massive Clash,' which pits two 250-player armies against each other for a total of 500 players. Check out Chris' preview for more on those modes and what's planned post-launch.

PlanetSide Arena will go for $20 when it releases on Steam on January 29, but there's also a $40 Legendary Edition which includes closed beta access (beta timing TBD). Daybreak has given us 100 Steam keys for the latter to give away to our readers. Here's what a key will get you:

Closed beta access

Season 1 Battle Pass

Three class armor sets (Engineer, Assault, and Medic)

M-20 Tempest hoverbike Pack

