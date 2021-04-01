Endure a pop-culture nightmare in this bizarre Seinfeld horror game

At first I was going to write off Sinfeld Remastered as "A Bunch of Seinfeld References, The Video Game," but the deeper into the trailer I got the more there seemed to be going on.

Yes, it's a horror game that's oddly obsessed with Seinfeld. Within a few seconds we see a neon sign for the Van Buren Boys and graffiti reading "Assman was here" and a Frogger arcade cabinet. (Those things are all from Seinfeld.) It's followed by a trip past Monk's Restaurant and through Jerry's apartment, complete with the couch Poppie peed on. But along with the Kenny Rogers Roasters sign and the Festivus pole (which appears to be magic), there's also a nod to Spider-Man's upside-down kiss, an alligator and helicopter attack, and the Grim Reaper in the parking lot of The Last Video Store.

Plus, the game is led by a disturbing, baby-faced character wearing an Akira jacket (which also references The Human Fund from Seinfeld). So, it's safe to say I have no idea what's going on other than it's more than just a bunch of Seinfeld references. EVA 01 from Neon Genesis Evangelion makes an appearance as well. See, there's something for everyone.

Sinfeld Remastered was originally called Sinfeld Chronicles and was made in PS4 game creation tool Dreams, and featured a character named Donathan wandering through a nightmarish version of Jerry's apartment building. But in 2020 developer Rarebird Interactive stated it was working on a bigger "New York themed" game that reached beyond the sitcom. And that looks like what this is, considering all the non-Seinfeldian stuff going on and the fact that Sinfeld Remastered is made in the Unreal Engine.