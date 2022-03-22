How to complete Kenneth Haight's quest in Elden Ring

Want to know how to complete the Elden Ring Kenneth Haight's quest? You can find Kenneth early on in Limgrave, but as with many other Elden Ring quests , some of the steps require you to explore further into the game and intertwine with other NPC storylines.

Kenneth's quest is pretty short, and you can get the majority of it done before you step out of the starting area. There are a few prerequisites to finish it though, and you'll need to progress almost to the end of the game to see its conclusion. Here's how to complete the Kenneth Haight quest in Elden Ring, and where to find him.

Elden Ring Kenneth Haight location

You first meet Kenneth to the north of the Mistwood area in Limgrave. If you head along the road to the east from the Mistwood Outskirts Site of Grace, you can hear him shouting for help from the top of a ruin. When you talk to him, he'll ask for your help at Fort Haight and in return, he'll give you a reward.

Fort Haight is located to the southeast of Mistwood. Clearing this area is pretty easy, even early on. There's a Mad Pumpkin Head enemy outside, but you can run straight past it. You can also loot one half of the Dectus Medallion from a chest on one of the upper levels.

Once you've cleared it out, return to Kenneth's previous location and he'll hand over the Erdsteel Dagger as a thank you. He'll also ask you to pledge your service to him. If you refuse, you can speak to him again to change your mind, otherwise, accept his offer to continue his questline and he'll tell you to meet him at Fort Haight where he'll knight you.

If head straight to Fort Haight and talk to him without progressing further into the game, he'll tell you he can't knight you until a new ruler has been found for Limgrave.

How to complete Kenneth Haight's quest

To trigger the next step, you need to progress further into the game. You'll have to get Nepheli's quest to the point where you give her the Stormhawk King item. It also appears that you need to kill the boss, Morgott, before both Kenneth Haight and Nepheli can be found in the throne room in Stormveil Castle.

Talk to both of them and Nepheli will hand over an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone. If Gatekeeper Gostoc is still alive at this point, you can now access his shop.