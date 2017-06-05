EK's new RGB monoblock is for one of MSI's top Ryzen motherboards

EK has a new RGB monoblock aimed at a very specific target audience. Obviously only users who plan to liquid cool need apply here, but to narrow the field even further, its latest monoblock is built specifically for MSI's flagship X370 XPower Gaming Titanium motherboard.

If you're planning to build a liquid cooled Ryzen system using that specific motherboard, you'll find that the new monoblock integrates seamlessly with the board's RGB illumination. It has a 4-pin RGB LED strip and is compatible with MSI's Mystic Light Sync utility.

The monoblock is based on EK's Supremacy Evo cooling engine. It covers the both the AM4 CPU socket and power regulation (MOSFET) module, providing a flow of liquid over both areas to help keep temperatures down to aid with overclocking.

EK's latest monoblock features a high-flow design. It has a nickel-plated electrolytic copper base and acrylic glass material top, along with brass screw-in standoffs that are pre-installed.

"Unlike other solution on the market, this is a true one-piece, sturdy and reliable liquid cooling product which requires only two connector fittings for proper operation," EK says .

The monoblock is listed at $137 (€120) and comes with the mounting mechanism, thermal grease (EK-TIM Ectotherm), thermal pads (for use on the voltage regulator modules), and backplate. It requires two fittings, which are not included.