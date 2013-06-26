East vs. West competition gives you the chance to become a Cold War character

Paradox are giving you the chance to become a character in their upcoming strategy, East vs. West: A Hearts of Iron Game. Which may sound cool, but just think about what this means - anyone could end up playing your virtual avatar in a game based around the increasingly tense diplomacy and proxy battles of the Cold War. Who knows what alternate history travesties they could cause in your name?

If you're unconcerned about the possibility of being remembered as (Virtual) History's Biggest Monster, the grand strategy's developer will be running through the game's nations, letting you pitch both historical and fictional rulers for ultimate inclusion in the game.

East vs. West executive producer Gellert F. K. explains the thinking behind the competition on the game's forum :

"As we have been virtually drenched in requests to include specific content, we set our ambition on taking this challenge on, and so we are boldly breaking ground, giving you the opportunity to impact the content of the game. Together with Paradox Development Studio we are evolving this idea, as it will let us elevate the fun aspects of game making while gathering awesome input and feedback from you.

"Mold historical leaders by giving feedback on updates, share your input or perhaps you know someone who might be a better candidate for an ideology, support us! Suggest possible historical or ahistorical leaders, design and customize your own! You focus on your story and getting that awesome picture of you dressed like the unknown brother of Kim Jung Il to us, while our team will review, balance and implement a selected collection of your suggestions. Historical or fictional, we aim to reduce randomized game content and instead handcraft each individual Cold War avatar together with you. Together, We are the World."

Right now, Belgium, Canada, East Germany and more are all up for grabs. If you've ever fancied running any of those countries, head here .

For more on East vs West, check out our preview .