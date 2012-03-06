EA's latest studio will focus on a "new generation" of Frostbite 2 games

EA have just opened EA Gothenburg, which will focus on a "new generation of games" using the Frostbite 2 engine. That's the notoriously pretty tech that powered Battlefield 3 and Need For Speed: The Run.

Frostbite 2 was created by Stockholm-based EA DICE, and has yielded impressive results on PC and, to a lesser extent, console. It also manages to push my rig to the absolute limit, which makes me happy. EA Gothenburg are currently hiring for over 12 new staff, so give them a shout if you have the skills and want in. Alternatively, check our news feed for the latest developments from Gothenburg.