EA shows off Dragon Age: Inquisition "action" and "tactical" combat modes at E3

We had a look at Dragon Age: Inquisition earlier today during the Microsoft press event, when BioWare asked if we would lead or fall. Electronic Arts has now given us a bit of a closer look at the game, including two very different ways that players will be able to take on combat.

Electronic Arts got its E3 presser rolling with nothing less than a real-life cellist playing beneath a massive video screen showing off a new Dragon Age: Inquisition trailer, and regardless of how you feel about the franchise, the effect was undeniably cool. When the theatrics ended, BioWare's Aaryn Flynn then explained that the upcoming game represents the studio's new approach to RPG development, "combining powerful narratives with expansive, open-world gameplay, so you can explore and discover with more freedom than ever before."

To that end, Flynn jumped into battle to demonstrate two very different approaches to getting the job done: An "action" mode featuring an over-the-shoulder third-person view of combat, and a turn-based "tactical" mode allowing for more of an "eye-in-the-sky" approach to leadership.

EA wrapped things by emphasizing the eclectic mix of characters who will form the Inquisition, including a Grey Warden, a "wild card" Elf, a massive Qunari and a fearsome mage. After the mixed reaction to Dragon Age 2, Dragon Age: Inquisition looks set to be a very powerful comeback for the franchise.