EA's new CEO: "I envision EA as the World's Greatest Games Company"

EA has a new CEO: VP of EA Sports Andrew Wilson took the throne today, filling the seat John Riccitiello left behind in March. In a blog post , Wilson describes a plan to keep on doin' what they're doin', saying that EA's strategy is sound, and that continued investment in next-gen consoles and "mobile and PC free-to-play" is the thing to do.

"I envision EA as the World's Greatest Games Company," writes Wilson. "This is not about what we are aiming for or what we will become. Rather, it is about an unfaltering commitment to what we will be every day. This is an attitude that must drive our culture as one team.

"I also believe EA's strategy is sound. Our focus on our talent, our brands and our platform together with our investment in next-generation consoles, mobile and PC free-to-play, as part of our ongoing transition to digital, is right. But we have plenty of work ahead to ensure our collective success."

Wilson joined EA in 2000, and most recently served as Executive Vice President overseeing EA Sports and Origin. Prior to that, Executive Chairman Larry Probst says he "distinguished himself" as Executive Producer of the FIFA franchise and gained extensive experience with EA's Asia Online Publishing Group and studio in Seoul, Korea.

Probst, who has acted as interim CEO since Riccitiello stepped down, will "continue to serve as EA's Executive Chairman for an indefinite period" while Wilson transitions to his new role.