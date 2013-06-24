EA explains Dragon Age: Inquisition's name change

Dragon Age: Inquisition has been given a new story, a new engine, and most recently, a new name—EA Labels President Frank Gibeau tells IGN the company dropped the “III” from the title to prevent players from thinking this is a direct sequel to the previous games.

“I think there's always this debate over numbers versus no numbers, what works, what doesn't work,” Gibeau said. “We felt like we wanted to bring more attention to the word Inquisition, because that's more the story arc of what it's like. There's a whole bunch of gameplay and features and big story choices related to how you go through this Inquisition that happens in the world.”

“It's a tactical marketing decision,” Gibeau continued. “There wasn't anything that strategic about it, to be blunt. We just wanted to draw more attention to the fact that Inquisition is an all-new chapter inside of the Dragon Age universe, as opposed to people expecting a follow-on to Dragon Age 1 and 2 in a literal, linear sense.”

While scratching out numbers from the title certainly helps, I would think having Dragon Age: Origins' favorite witch appear in the E3 teaser would have the opposite effect. Although, I suppose nothing encapsulates that sense of impending doom like Morrigan's smoky voice.