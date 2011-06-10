E3 2011: Modern Warfare 3 video shows 13 minutes of in-game action

It's been a surprisingly quiet showing for Activision this year. Beyond the boatmania of the first in-game demo that kicked off the Microsoft press conference, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 received relatively little attention. Thankfully for fans of the series, Game Trailers have a further 13 minutes of footage, showing a new mission called Black Tuesday. It shows a squad of US soldiers fight down the war-torn streets of Manhattan shouting things like "we need to maintain the timeline!" and "hit the Exchange!" and features an awesome new rifle, with a secondary scope that can be flipped into action to take on more distant enemies.

Infinity Ward say they're currently " having conversations " about adding dedicated server support and mod tools to the PC version of the game. That would be great, but it's hard to see how player-run maps and modded modes will fit with the social networking features of Call of Duty Elite . The game's due out on Septermber 8. You can apply to join the Call of Duty Elite closed beta here .