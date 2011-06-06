Popular

E3 2011: Halo 4 outed on Xbox E3 US site

By

Halo Thumbnail

Well, I guess now we know what will be the main feature in the Microsoft press conference in a few hours time. CVG have just spotted an accidental info-leak over on the Xbox E3 US unveiling Halo 4.

The leak also let slip announcements for Dance Central 2, Halo: Combat Evolved HD, Kinect Sports: Season 2, Kinect Star Wars and a Double Fine Sesame Street game. It looks like it'll be a very quiet conference for PC gamers, unless Microsoft announces that Halo 4's coming our way. In which case, happy days. In all likelihood, however, it will be an XBox exclusive, which means Microsoft's line-up this year is completely devoid of PC games, which for a company that's supposedly making a new push into PC gaming , is remarkable.

The information was swiftly removed from the Xbox site, but CVG caught a screen-grab before that happened. You can see it below.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments