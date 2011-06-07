E3 2011: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 trailer shows diving, killing, and explosions

[VAMS id="mR3339oc66Xk6"]

This Modern Warfare 3 demo was shown at Microsoft's Kinect-heavy E3 conference (commence boo-hissing now, loyal PC brethren), but was one of the few games that avoided the horrible motion control monster who seemed to be wandering the floor, shoehorning Kinect support into games that didn't need them. Instead, Modern Warfare 3 looks fiercely traditional, reusing the series' trademark man-shooting, themes of US invasion, and even the same fonts as earlier titles. You'll find the second half of the demo below the cut.

[VAMS id="7W6XfrJkcDv82"]