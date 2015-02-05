Dying Light 5K screenshot gallery

Pixel Boost is our weekly series devoted to the artistry of games, and the techniques required to run them at high resolutions. Gallery by James Snook.

The screenshots in this gallery were captured at a resolution of 5120x2880 pixels. Remember to click the images for a full-size download.

If you want to downsample the game yourself, Nvidia's Dynamic Super Resolution supports Dying Light, which will let you easily bump the resolution up to 4K. You can also manually change the game's resolution by modifying the video settings config, located in \Documents\DyingLight\out\settings.

We previously covered how to disable chromatic aberration, and make other tweaks to Dying Light, in our tweaks guide, which you can read here. Dying Light employs some pretty strong film grain and chromatic aberration. If these are not to your liking, there are a few mods on the Dying Light Nexus to remove those. Chromatic aberration can be quite strong and a bit straining on the eyes.

Here are some screenshots that show what the game looks like after removing chromatic aberration. Open them in their own tabs in your browser to compare.

Vanilla | chromatic aberration removed

There was a patch that temporarily disabled mods, so some of the screenshots in this gallery will have grain and chromatic aberration in them.

If you're looking to take some screenshots of Dying Light without the HUD, the best way to do so would be to use my cheat engine table. You can also use that to freeze the game, change the FOV (beyond the menu limitations), and for free camera movement.

There is also a mod which unlocks the developer menu. In the cheats menu, there is a handy option for forcing different types of weather. The rainy weather in this game is quite nice.