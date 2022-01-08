Dying Light 2 will take 500 hours to 'fully complete' says Techland

Audio player loading…

Update: Following some confusion over the reported 500 hour length, Techland has clarified that means literally everything the game has to offer: To "find every collectible, listen to every dialogue, fetch every Easter egg, finish every possible ending, and visit every corner of the world," as the studio put it.

Players who focus exclusively on the campaign will be able to finish the game in an estimated 20 hours, while wrapping up the main campaign and side quests will run about 30—"More for some, less for others," Techland said.

We wanted to clarify our recent communication about the amount of hours required to complete the game. Dying Light 2: Stay Human is designed for players with different gameplay styles and preferences to explore the world how they see fit.#DyingLight2 pic.twitter.com/tcaDKULMo8January 10, 2022 See more

Original story:

Techland's Twitter account says it'll take "at least 500 hours" to "fully complete" Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Everyone else, just playing the story and sidequests, however, should expect to spend "70-80" hours to do it all. I won't lie, it's kind of a vaguely threatening statement.

To fully complete Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you'll need at least 500 hours—almost as long as it would take to walk from Warsaw to Madrid!#DyingLight2 #stayhuman pic.twitter.com/Sk3KFpRJoAJanuary 8, 2022 See more

A followup note says that it's "about 100% completion rate, most of the players who are in for story and side quests will be able to complete the game quicker." That is, I guess, a tease for some kind of collectible-fest type gameplay, or perhaps just an achievement to play 500 hours. Steal a shoe from every zombie in the city or what have you.

Reactions are, of course, varied. Hardcore fans of the first game have already posted responses with the hundreds-to-thousands of hours they spent in it. Others are just saying it makes them tired to think about a 500-hour game.

For my part, I'll say this: Techland says that 534 hours is how long it'd take to walk from Warsaw to Madrid. That's as opposed to 500 hours to complete Dying Light 2. I'll go ahead and wager I'll probably walk more like, uh, a leisurely stroll down the banks of the Vistula while listening to some Flamenco.